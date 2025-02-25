Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $4.64. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 2,372,490 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie lifted their target price on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.14.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CIFR

Cipher Mining Stock Down 19.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 33.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,919,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after buying an additional 1,019,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 37.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,455 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $4,029,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 47.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 234,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.