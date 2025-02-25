Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.61, but opened at $15.30. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 121,408 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WDS shares. Bank of America upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 482.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 559.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.