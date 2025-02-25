Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.155-$1.180 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.860 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,621,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

