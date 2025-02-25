Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.57, but opened at $13.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 199,226 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,522,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,330 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after buying an additional 2,924,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,252,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,021,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,570,000 after buying an additional 1,731,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

