Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 168,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.36. The company has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

