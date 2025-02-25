FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,365 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,206,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 199,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.2% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.2 %

PSX stock opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

