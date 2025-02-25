iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 343.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,331 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.36.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

