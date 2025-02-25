Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Buys $198,405.76 in Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 354,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $198,405.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,897,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,328.96. This represents a 10.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cosmos Health alerts:

On Thursday, January 30th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 51,414 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $33,933.24.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Grigorios Siokas acquired 38,900 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,953.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 29,158 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.88.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 62,500 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Grigorios Siokas bought 163,666 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,836.26.

On Friday, December 20th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 257,334 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $149,253.72.

Cosmos Health Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. 575,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 5.56. Cosmos Health Inc. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cosmos Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cosmos Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. ( NASDAQ:COSM Free Report ) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Cosmos Health worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.