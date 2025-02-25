Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Travis Boersma Sells 755,551 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS stock traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $72.39. 640,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 212.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,184,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,465,000 after buying an additional 153,070 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,461,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,435 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,095,000 after acquiring an additional 627,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 232.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,128,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

