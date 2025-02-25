Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Travis Boersma Sells 755,551 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 24th, Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92.
Dutch Bros Stock Performance
Shares of BROS stock traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, hitting $72.39. 640,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 212.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BROS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dutch Bros
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Home Depot Turns a Corner: New Highs Likely This Year
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- February’s Top 3 Stock Upgrades: What Investors Need to Know
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 2 Safe-Haven Stocks Shielded From Import Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.