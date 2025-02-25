Royal Bank of Canada Cuts V2X (NYSE:VVX) Price Target to $54.00

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of V2X in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of VVX traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.51. 301,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. V2X has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in V2X by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in V2X by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of V2X by 1.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of V2X by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of V2X by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

