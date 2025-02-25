Addison Advisors LLC Has $532,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 298.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,237,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,313,229,000 after buying an additional 411,109 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 6,750,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,022 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,053,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,705,000 after purchasing an additional 236,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,188,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,752.64. This trade represents a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $9,248,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,155.36. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,056 shares of company stock valued at $30,225,623 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

