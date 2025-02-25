Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112,896.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,420,000 after purchasing an additional 381,590 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $222,871,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12,243.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 290,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $205,739,000 after acquiring an additional 287,721 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX opened at $988.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $422.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $941.89 and its 200 day moving average is $823.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

