Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Insider Rosemary Hartnett Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Free Report) insider Rosemary Hartnett purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$32,400.00 ($20,506.33).

The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mirvac Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we’ve dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

