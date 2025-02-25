Brown Financial Advisors Purchases 235 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Brown Financial Advisors increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,069,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,665,342,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 15.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,421,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,938,000 after purchasing an additional 316,830 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 32.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,798,000 after purchasing an additional 597,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 253.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,273,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,856 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,436,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,582,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $289.68 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $255.65 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.83.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Melius downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.05.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

