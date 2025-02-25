Brown Financial Advisors Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brown Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Target by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,530,576,000 after buying an additional 2,732,801 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,555,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,461,456,000 after acquiring an additional 130,691 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,321,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,620,000 after acquiring an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $475,914,000 after acquiring an additional 56,695 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Target Trading Up 1.5 %

TGT opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average of $142.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

