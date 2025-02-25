Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target Lowered to $5.25 at UBS Group

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $6.00 to $5.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMTG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of CMTG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,523. The company has a market cap of $364.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.57. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 25.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 89.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. Analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,548 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 27,856 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

