Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target Lowered to $5.25 at UBS Group

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $6.00 to $5.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMTG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CMTG
Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 8.9 %
Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 89.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. Analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,548 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 27,856 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Claros Mortgage Trust
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- February’s Top 3 Stock Upgrades: What Investors Need to Know
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 2 Safe-Haven Stocks Shielded From Import Tariffs
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Nebius Group: A Strategic Entry Point for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.