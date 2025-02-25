Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $46.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Valaris traded as low as $39.31 and last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 419876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.89.
Several other research firms also recently commented on VAL. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Valaris in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valaris from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.
