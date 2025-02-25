Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 7,343 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 222% compared to the average volume of 2,278 call options.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 903,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 118,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 275,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

