Tesla’s (TSLA) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $28.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.28. The stock had a trading volume of 37,087,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,121,234. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.96. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $972.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,802. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,226,491.76. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

