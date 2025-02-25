Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 7384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $17.40 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 17.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 535.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 151,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 127,518 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 48,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

