Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.98), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Westlake Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of WLK traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.08 and its 200-day moving average is $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Westlake has a 52-week low of $104.74 and a 52-week high of $162.64.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Westlake news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,750 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $225,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,758.72. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $171.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

