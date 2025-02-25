Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 3.4% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,883,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $881.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $803.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $847.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $836.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,000.28.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

