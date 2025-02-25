Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 379 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.8% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 801,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $244,174,000 after purchasing an additional 677,139 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $121,254,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3,580.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 268,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $81,807,000 after acquiring an additional 261,350 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 26,948.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $66,023,000 after acquiring an additional 226,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $64,805,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $319,918.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,235.70. The trade was a 11.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,106 shares of company stock worth $6,382,112. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $307.34 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.80 and its 200-day moving average is $294.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

