Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZM. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.05.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.97. 1,832,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,979. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.53). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $7,189,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $733,154.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.57. The trade was a 39.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,242 shares of company stock worth $31,230,938 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.