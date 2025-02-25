Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $520.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.00.

NASDAQ:DPZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $455.45. 68,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,151. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $549,399,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,571,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,936,000 after purchasing an additional 307,528 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $99,352,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,649,000 after buying an additional 191,752 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

