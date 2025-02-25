CWS Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,498 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,378,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,506 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,733,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $411.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $418.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

