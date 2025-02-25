Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases 1,573 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $52,755,242.88. This trade represents a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,719,783 shares of company stock valued at $477,414,743. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.