Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Xuefeng Chen Sells 6,750 Shares

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total value of C$115,155.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 2.7 %

TSE DPM traded down C$0.46 on Tuesday, reaching C$16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,084. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.70 and a 52 week high of C$17.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPM shares. TD Securities raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

