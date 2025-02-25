McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 2.5% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in McKesson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson by 34.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 43.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of McKesson by 25.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,890.56. This represents a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,536,378. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.79.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $604.90 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

