Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.1 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $304.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

