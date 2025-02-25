Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,887,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,286,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,178,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.9 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. The trade was a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. TD Cowen initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.47.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

