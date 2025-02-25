Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 46,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,733,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,948,000 after buying an additional 1,482,410 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,336.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 3.6 %

BMY stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. The company has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -56.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.