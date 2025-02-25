MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.34 per share, for a total transaction of $44,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,832.22. This trade represents a 75.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.62, for a total transaction of $3,117,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,289.30. This trade represents a 31.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,285 shares of company stock worth $7,423,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $458.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $410.69 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.56.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.82.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

