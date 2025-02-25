Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.81, but opened at $42.07. Helios Technologies shares last traded at $44.73, with a volume of 51,475 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Helios Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 637,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

