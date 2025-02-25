S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.0 %

S&P Global stock opened at $533.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $164.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $510.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.77.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.23.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

