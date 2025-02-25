Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$48.72 and last traded at C$48.29, with a volume of 33177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$48.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.31.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.