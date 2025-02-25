iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $36.07, with a volume of 19941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,889,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,722,000 after buying an additional 38,420 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,010.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 973,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,239,000 after acquiring an additional 942,569 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 51,326 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 326,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 51,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,062.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 262,702 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

