LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.13 and last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 221370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Get LivaNova alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LivaNova

LivaNova Trading Down 16.1 %

Insider Activity at LivaNova

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 99.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other LivaNova news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $63,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,546.78. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in LivaNova by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 800.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in LivaNova by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.