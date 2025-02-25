Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 80744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DB. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

