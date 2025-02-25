Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

OCUL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. 144,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,854. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald Notman sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $49,399.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,773.92. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

