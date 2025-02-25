Agape ATP Announces Strategic Partnership to Enhance Oil and Gas Operations

Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ: ATPC) reported on February 24, 2025, that it has entered into a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing its oil and gas sales and purchase operations. The announcement was made through an SEC Form 8-K filing, with further details provided in a press release attached as Exhibit 99.1.

The filing, submitted in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, indicated that the partnership is expected to bolster the Company’s operations in the competitive energy sector. While the filing did not disclose additional specifics regarding the partnership’s structure or the parties involved, it highlights the Company’s continued efforts to expand and optimize its business activities.

The document was signed by How Kok Choong, Agape ATP’s Chief Executive Officer, President, Director, Secretary, and Treasurer, underscoring the strategic significance attributed to this initiative by the Company’s executive leadership.

Investors and interested parties are advised to review the press release and accompanying exhibits filed with the SEC for further details on this development.

