Growth Stocks To Follow Now – February 24th

Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, Apollo Global Management, Blackstone, Prologis, Hamilton Lane, and SpringWorks Therapeutics are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies that are expected to grow at a faster rate than the overall market, often reinvesting earnings back into the business to fuel further expansion. These companies typically prioritize long-term value through innovation and market expansion, with investors willing to pay a premium for future growth potential rather than immediate dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $2.31 on Monday, reaching $90.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,594,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,144,283. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day moving average is $107.99. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $77.82 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE:BLK traded down $14.12 on Monday, hitting $960.10. The company had a trading volume of 366,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,671. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $745.55 and a 52 week high of $1,084.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,011.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $978.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.01. 1,983,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,215. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average is $148.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Blackstone stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,604. The stock has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.74. Blackstone has a one year low of $115.82 and a one year high of $200.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,395. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $135.76. The stock has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

NASDAQ HLNE traded up $2.77 on Monday, hitting $154.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,699. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.28 and its 200 day moving average is $164.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.25. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $103.42 and a 1-year high of $203.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,249. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.81. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWTX

See Also