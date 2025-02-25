Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 79,071 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 455,603 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,071 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.7% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $69,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $161.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.81. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.43 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $178.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,598.12. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

