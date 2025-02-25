Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 39.49%.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ORINY opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. Orion Oyj has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Orion Oyj to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.