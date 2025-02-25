Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.14 and its 200-day moving average is $151.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The stock has a market cap of $283.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

