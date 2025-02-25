Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.550-1.740 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.55-$1.74 EPS.

XHR stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

