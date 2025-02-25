BankPlus Trust Department Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 52,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.31.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $300.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.23. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.