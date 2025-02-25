Addison Advisors LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 511,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 87,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IJH stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.