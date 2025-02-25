Addison Advisors LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 511,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 87,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
IJH stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
