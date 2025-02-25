Addison Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Addison Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 30,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 69,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 134,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $283.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.14 and a 200-day moving average of $151.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

