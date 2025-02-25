Schoolcraft Capital LLC Has $715,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $888,000.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.24 and its 200-day moving average is $108.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.89 and a 52 week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

